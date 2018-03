Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Switch off phones while with loved ones, urges study

Hindustan Times reported on research from UBC that examined the link between smartphone use at the dinner table and lower happiness levels.

“When we use our phones while we are spending time with people we care about — apart from offending them — we enjoy the experience less than we would if we put our devices away,” said lead author Ryan Dwyer.

Similar stories appeared in the Daily Mail and Moneyish.