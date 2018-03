Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spring arts preview

Several upcoming arts events at UBC were highlighted in The Province.

Tanya Tagaq and Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory will perform on March 16 and the Belkin Gallery will feature a photo and film exhibition called Beginning with the Seventies: Radial Change.