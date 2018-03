Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On a hunt for regional accents

The Vancouver Sun reported on research into B.C. accents conducted by Molly Babel, a UBC linguist, and Bob Pritchard, a UBC professor of music technology.

The project, called DRAWL, stands for “determining regional accents with literature.”