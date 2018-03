Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

North Korea symposium draws hundreds to UBCO

Global reported on a full day symposium discussing the nuclear capabilities of North Korea at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Six experts took audience questions about the nature of the nuclear threat, the historical context, and Canada’s potential role.