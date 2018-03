Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lack of racial diversity in medical textbooks could mean inequity in care

The Canadian Press highlighted a UBC study that examined the implications of lack of diversity in medical textbooks.

“The research shows that even though blacks are less likely to get skin cancer than whites, they’re more likely to die when diagnosed,” said Patricia Louie, the lead study author who is now a PhD sociology candidate at the University of Toronto.

The CP story appeared on CTV, Toronto Star, National Post, and a similar story appeared on Global.