Juno-nominated B.C. conductor invokes Baroque composer

A UBC harpsichord teacher is nominated in the category of Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble, at this year’s Juno Award, CBC reported.

The Montreal-based Arion Orchestre Baroque is led by Vancouver conductor and harpsichordist Alexander Weimann.