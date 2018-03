Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In dog-friendly Vancouver, office workers ask: ‘Who let dogs in?’

CBC interviewed Linda McKnight, UBC’s managing director of human resources, for an article about dog-friendly offices.

McKnight said UBC doesn’t have a university-wide policy on pets, rather each department decides whether to allow dogs at work.