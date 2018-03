Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Forward march

The Hindu quoted Santa Ono, president and vice-chancellor of UBC, in a story about empowering women.

“Research shows a strong correlation between female education and development, and regions that are committed to the education of girls and women see definite social and economic progress,” Ono said.