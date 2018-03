Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Criminal justice system report card highlights need for reform

The Toronto Sun published an op-ed co-written by Benjamin Perrin, a UBC law professor, about the Canadian criminal justice system.

“Our criminal justice system is in major need of reform in multiple areas, requiring substantial work by all the levels of government,” wrote Perrin and Richard Audas, a health statistics and economics professor at Memorial University.