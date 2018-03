Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. justice system ‘underperforms:’ Study

B.C.’s justice system ranks number 10 out of 13 Canadian provinces and territories in a “justice report card,” reported the Vancouver Sun.

“It’s quite embarrassing to see how poorly British Columbia has performed in this year’s criminal justice report card,” said Benjamin Perrin, a UBC law professor and report co-author.