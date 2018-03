Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10 “bad” habits that can actually be good for you

Reader’s Digest interviewed A. Jon Stoessl, a professor of neurology and director of the Pacific Parkinson’s Research Centre at UBC, about the idea that coffee combats or delays the development of Parkinson’s disease in men.

Stoessl believes caffeine may help those whose blood pressure drops substantially because of their illness.