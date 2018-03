Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’re making people miserable by checking phone at dinner

U.S. News and World Report highlighted UBC psychology research that examined the impacts of people checking their smartphones at dinner.

The study found people who focus on their phones while eating with friends or family had a less-enjoyable time.

