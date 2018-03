Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Potential impacts of warmer and wetter summers in the near future

AccuWeather featured a UBC study that found increasing global temperatures and resulting increases in summer precipitation may cause unexpected disruptions to ecosystems and society.

“We’re just getting into the time period where we expect to see this effect,” said Colin Mahony, a UBC forestry PhD candidate and lead study author.