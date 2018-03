Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lack of diversity in medical textbooks could cause racial bias

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that examined the implications of lack of diversity in medical textbooks.

“Proportional to the population, race is represented fairly accurately, but this diversity is undermined by the fact that the images mostly depict light skin tones,” said Patricia Louie, the lead study author who is now a PhD sociology candidate at the University of Toronto.

Similar stories appeared in The Province and on Global.