Alberta-B.C. latest conflict: New tax hits vacation homes

Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Maclean’s for an article about a proposed “speculation” tax on homes in B.C.

He said Premier John Horgan’s goal is to get re-elected, and imposing a tax for reasons he can’t talk about does not further that goal.

The story also appeared on MSN.