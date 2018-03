Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why one loyal dog returns every day to the same train

Stanley Coren, a UBC psychology professor emeritus and dog psychology expert, spoke to National Geographic for an article about a loyal dog that returns to a train every day.

Coren said the animal is most likely looking for an owner or long-term companion who’s no longer around.