Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tips for staying motivated while prepping for Sun Run

Angela Wagner, an education program coordinator in the department of Health Sciences at UBC, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about training for running races.

“If you just say I’m just going to put on my clothes and do half the workout, usually you find you want to keep going,” she said.

The story also appeared in The Province.