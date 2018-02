Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nuclear symposium Friday at UBCO

The Kelowna Daily Courier reported on an upcoming symposium on nuclear North Korea and its implications for Canada at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Six experts will discuss the threat, context, and geopolitical interests.

A similar story appeared on Castanet.