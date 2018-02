Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Four health tips to help students perform well in exam season

Times of India mentioned UBC research in a story about tips to help students do well on exams.

Studies at UBC showed that regular aerobic exercise increases the part of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning.

Similar stories appeared in the Hindustan Times and Business Standard.