35 things to do in Vancouver this week

Daily Hive featured the upcoming Coastal First Nations Dance Festival in partnership with the UBC Museum of Anthropology.

The festival celebrates stories, songs and dances of the Indigenous peoples of the Northwest Coast of North America.