Mixed reviews for B.C.’s efforts to cool the hot housing market

A Canadian Press story about mixed reviews for the B.C. budget cited UBC real estate expert Tom Davidoff.

Davidoff said the speculation tax makes a lot of economic sense because of B.C.’s high income and sales taxes and low property taxes. He added that one thing the budget didn’t directly address is zoning, as people might push for changes in zoning density to keep their property values up.

The CP story appeared on CTV News, Financial Post, Regina Leader Post, News 1130, and a similar story appeared in the Richmond News.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Davidoff said that “There’s no tax on Earth that is totally perfect and hits exactly the intended targets and nobody else.”

Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was also quoted in Maclean’s story on the budget.