How safe are Canada’s elections from fake news on Facebook?

Taylor Owen, assistant professor of digital media and global affairs at UBC, commented on Facebook’s new Canadian election integrity initiative to improve the security of its platform and fight misinformation.

Speaking on CBC’s The Current, he said the initiative could shed light on how advertisers use the platform but it’s not transparent enough.