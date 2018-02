Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s new measures aim to temper rising real estate prices

UBC real estate expert Tom Davidoff was quoted in a number of media outlets about the B.C. budget.

The new tax to be levied annually on property owners who do not pay income tax in the province is a “really great step,” Davidoff said.

“The province is now taking seriously the idea that you cannot buy property in the expensive parts of British Columbia and pay bargain basement tax rates,” he said.

Stories appeared in the Globe and Mail, Business in Vancouver, Metro News and Vancouver Courier.