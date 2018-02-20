Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For snowboarders, the music matters as much as the gear

UBC researcher Matthew Stork was cited in recent media stories (New York Times, Toronto Star) on how music can affect Olympic athletes’ performance.

Stork, a Ph.D. candidate in health and exercise sciences at UBC, published a paper that showed people perform better in high-intensity interval workouts when they listen to music.

“I find it really fascinating when watching the Olympics and seeing snowboarders who have headphones on,” he said. “The reality is that music is so highly individualized. What gets one athlete going for one sport might have a completely different response for somebody else.”