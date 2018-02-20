Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Electrical implant reduces side effects from man’s spinal cord injury

United Press International reported on an experimental electrical treatment out of UBC that has reduced side effects of a paralyzing spinal cord injury.

The treatment addresses the “invisible” effects of a spinal cord injury such as dizziness, fluctuations in blood pressure and changes in bladder and bowel function.

“Mobility issues or paralysis are the most visible consequences of a spinal cord injury but as a clinician, I know that many of my patients suffer from other ‘invisible’ consequences,” said principal investigator Dr. Andrei Krassioukov.