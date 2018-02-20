Electrical implant reduces side effects from man’s spinal cord injury

United Press International reported on an experimental electrical treatment out of UBC that has reduced side effects of a paralyzing spinal cord injury.
The treatment addresses the “invisible” effects of a spinal cord injury such as dizziness, fluctuations in blood pressure and changes in bladder and bowel function.
“Mobility issues or paralysis are the most visible consequences of a spinal cord injury but as a clinician, I know that many of my patients suffer from other ‘invisible’ consequences,” said principal investigator Dr. Andrei Krassioukov.