When the food bank will always be your only option

The Vancouver Courier highlighted a UBC study that showed a certain segment of food bank clients will always rely on the food bank.

“They didn’t see their circumstances improving over the near future,” said lead author and UBC food and land systems professor Jennifer Black. “We really didn’t see anyone in this small sample saying they could lift themselves out of poverty.”

The story also appeared in Burnaby Now.