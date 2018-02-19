Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C. budget Business, Law & Society

The B.C. NDP government is introducing its full budget on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Marina Adshade

Vancouver School of Economics

Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

Child care, parental leave, gender wage gap, education, tuition, single parenthood

*Not available for television interviews Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604.788.0747

Email: School of Architecture and Landscape ArchitectureCell: 604.788.0747Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Transit and urban design

Thomas Davidoff

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604.822.8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing policy and affordability

Real estate

Paul Kershaw

School of Population and Public Health

Cell: 604.761.4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Implications for British Columbians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children

Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care

*Participating in the budget lock-up in Victoria; limited availability on Tuesday

John Richardson

Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604.822.6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Wildlife and environment protection

Allan Tupper

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604.827.3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca