John Horgan

Premier John Horgan. Credit: BC NDP

UBC experts on B.C. budget

Business, Law & Society

Feb 19, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The B.C. NDP government is introducing its full budget on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

  • Child care, parental leave, gender wage gap, education, tuition, single parenthood
*Not available for television interviews

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604.788.0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Transit and urban design

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy and affordability
  • Real estate

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604.761.4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Implications for British Columbians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children
  • Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care

*Participating in the budget lock-up in Victoria; limited availability on Tuesday

John Richardson
Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604.822.6586
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

  • Wildlife and environment protection 

Allan Tupper
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604.827.3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

  • Political implications
  • Public policy

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca