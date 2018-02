Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympians rely on their tunes, and science backs them up

Research by Matthew Stork, a UBC PhD candidate who studies the relationship between music and performance, was featured in a Washington Post story on Olympians’ personal soundtracks.

“There is an innate human tendency to synchronize movement with musical rhythm,” Stork said.

The story also appeared in Seattle Times.