Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media accusers take aim at music industry

Janine Benedet, a professor of law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun article about sexual assault allegations involving the band Hedley.

She said the music industry has long celebrated an “outlaw” lifestyle.

“The slogan ‘sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ exists for a reason,” said Benedet.