Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The side effects of the decline of men

Bloomberg cited a study co-authored by Henry E. Siu, a UBC economics professor, for an article about the decline of men in the high-skill labour market.

Siu, Guido Matias Cortes, and Nir Jaimovich found that the percentage of college-educated men working in cognitive, high-wage occupations has been dropping.