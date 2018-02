Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two B.C. steelhead trout runs at imminent risk of extinction

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Eric Taylor, a UBC zoologist, for an article about B.C. trout at risk of extinction.

“When you get down to less than 100 — or less than 60 — fish in a river system full of tributaries, every fish counts,” said Taylor.

The story also appeared in the Times Colonist.