Rock climbing may be ultimate full-body workout

Time Magazine interviewed William Sheel, a UBC professor of kinesiology, about the health benefits of rock climbing.

Sheel and colleagues conducted a study on the physiology of rock climbing and found that climbers use a significant portion of their aerobic capacity.

“The heart rate response was higher than we predicted,” said Sheel.