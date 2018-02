Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parents allow infants and toddlers too much screen time

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study that found parents are not enforcing screen time limits for children.

Wendy Hall, a nursing professor who led the UBC research team, said studies have shown that screen time can interfere with language development of young children.

The CP story appeared in the National Post, Metro News and Castanet. Similar stories appeared on CTV, Breakfast TV, News 1130, and in the Vancouver Courier (also in Burnaby Now).