Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

First glimpse of how genes may cause mental health problems

New Scientist quoted Jehannine Austin, a UBC psychiatry professor, in an article about the complexity of understanding how genes may cause mental health issues.

“The brain is an incredibly complex organ – if something is out of whack, something else can step in to compensate, so it’s very difficult to identify the fundamental problem,” Austin said.