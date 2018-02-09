Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Premier John Horgan refuses to retaliate on Alberta wine ban

Two UBC professors weighed in on Alberta’s ban on B.C. wine for an article in The Province.

Werner Antweiler, chair of international trade policy at the UBC Sauder School of Business, said “we really need to dial down the emotions on this debate and I’d plead with both the governments of B.C. and Alberta to back down from this brink of trade wars.”

Ross Hickey, an economics professor of economics at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said retaliation from B.C. would be “foolish.”

Hickey was also quoted in an Abbotsford News story.