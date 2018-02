Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An international plastics treaty could avert a “Silent Spring” for our seas

Linda Nowlan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about an international plastic treaty.

“Canada can start a race to the top to see who can put the best laws in place, and who can reap the gains from a new plastic economy,” she wrote.