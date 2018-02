Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Making sense of the paranormal

University Affairs highlighted work by Christopher Laursen, a UBC alumnus and a historian of religions, science and nature at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in a story about how people deal with strange events.

Laursen, who earned his PhD in history at UBC, completed his thesis on poltergeists and lectures on the supernatural in the modern world.