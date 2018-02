Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone a winner with Williams Lake band victory, says chief

Charles Menzies, a UBC anthropology professor, was quoted in The Tyee after the Supreme Court of Canada reinstated a tribunal ruling that the Williams Lake Indian Band is owed federal government compensation for the theft of its village 150 years ago.

“People shouldn’t be surprised that there is a cost involved to having their town [on unceded First Nations land]. A lot of towns and cities throughout British Columbia are on the best known places to have human habitation,” Menzies said.