Legal experts say #MeToo is more than just a movement

Janine Benedet, a professor from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in a Global story on the #MeToo phenomenon.

“I think women are finding tremendous solidarity in voicing what happened to them in a context in which other women are saying wait a minute – exactly the same thing or something very similar has happened to me,” she said.