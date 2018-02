Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liberals’ problem with immigration

Korea Times interviewed Antje Ellermann, a UBC political science professor, about how liberals in Korea tend to oppose immigration.

Ellermann said that over time Korean liberals will also embrace immigrants as members of the society.