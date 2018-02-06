Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drones give researchers new perspective on jellyfish

The Canadian Press and other media outlets reported that UBC researchers have been using drones to understand the size and composition of moon jellyfish clusters off B.C.’s central coast.

“With a good estimate of the biomass, we can make better estimates of what type of effect they might be having in the ecosystem through competition and predation,” said UBC oceanography professor Brian Hunt.

Hunt said the clusters can impact the growth of coastal fish species.

The CP story appeared on CBC, News 1130, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, and Regina Leader Post. Similar stories appeared in the Vancouver Courier and Roundhouse Radio.