‘You still have friends in BC,’ says Chamber of Commerce to neighbours in Alberta

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to News 1130 after B.C.’s decision to consider restricting the flow of bitumen through the province.

Antweiler weighed in on threats of economic retaliation from Alberta’s premier.