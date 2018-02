Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the ancient Greeks sail to Canada?

Hector Williams, a UBC professor of classical archaeology, was quoted in a Daily Mail article after a study claimed Hellenistic Greeks had detailed knowledge of astronomy and pinpointed Atlantic currents to propel them west.

“While it is clever and interesting I don’t think the Greeks reached Canada,” said Williams, who was not involved in the study.