What Colin Kaepernick can teach us about citizenship

The Conversation published an op-ed by Scott McKenzie and Sameer H. Shah, PhD candidates at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about Colin Kaepernick kneeling at NFL games.

“We hope that as Kaepernick’s message continues, it will extend into everyday facets of inclusion, equal protection and belonging,” they wrote.