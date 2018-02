Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A headstart for startups

BC Business highlighted the Hatch tech incubator program offered by entrepreneurship@UBC, which has registered more than 900 businesses to date.

Among these ventures is Microdermics, which has developed microneedles that can be used to effectively and economically administer drugs. The venture was co-founded by a UBC biomedical engineering graduate.