The Province published an op-ed by Pitman B. Potter, a UBC law professor, about Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit to China to discuss the possibility of a future bilateral free trade agreement.

“A Canada-China FTA with clear and enforceable rules on these and other issues can help ensure that trade with China benefits Canadians and honours Canada’s commitments to human rights,” Potter wrote.

The op-ed also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.