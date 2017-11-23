Canada to boost affordable housing, critics want more land

Several UBC academics spoke to various media outlets about the new national housing strategy.

Paul Kershaw, a professor at the school of population and public health, told Reuters the government should do more to change ground use or zoning policy to boost density and supply.

Tsur Somerville, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, spoke to CBC Radio’s BC Almanac. The segment begins at 02:15.

Penny Gurstein, the director of UBC’s school of community and regional planning, thought the plan to cut homelessness by 50 per cent is ambitious. She spoke to the Globe and Mail and CBC.