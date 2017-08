Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that found beautiful mannequins could hurt sales.

Darren Dahl, the study’s co-author from the UBC Sauder School of Business, found consumers who report lower self-esteem are much more likely to have a negative reaction to clothing on a mannequin than those with higher self-esteem.

The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal and a similar story appeared on Metro News.