Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Seelig, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, was quoted in a Vancouver Courier story about housing demand in Vancouver.

He said “the City of Vancouver has a problem in that they have often been behind on seeing what’s happening ahead.”