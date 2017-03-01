Raising the veil on communication in the sex sector

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that aims to find out how people who buy and sell sexual services use technologies like smartphones and websites to communicate with one another, develop relationships and negotiate service conditions.

Vicky Bungay, the study’s principal investigator and the Canada Research Chair in Gender, Equity and Community Engagement at UBC, said the Street-To-Screen project is the first of its kind in Canada.

